A protest is planned outside the San Jose Improv on Wednesday ahead of a scheduled performance by controversial comedian Louis C.K.

Leaders of San Jose-based Enough is Enough Voter Project and San Jose Women's March are organizing the protest against C.K., who is known for his raunchy and what some consider offensive material.

Five women last November accused the comedian of inappropriate behavior. He released a statement in which he said the stories were true and he expressed remorse for his actions.

The actions resulted in the end of a production deal with FX Networks and the cancellation of a movie release.

Stanford Law Professor Michele Dauber, who serves as Enough is Enough Voter Project's chair, criticized the Improv's decision to book CK.

“Santa Clara County recently voted in a landslide to recall Judge Persky because we believe that sexual violence and harassment is very serious," Dauber said in a statement. "The Improv should not give a serial sexual harasser a platform in our community to make light of the harm he caused to his victims."

C.K. is the creator, writer, director and star of the Peabody Award winning shows "Louie" and "Horace and Pete." In 2015, he became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden three times for the same tour, according to his bio.

The two San Jose shows appears to be sold out.

