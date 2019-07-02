Protesters Block San Francisco's Market Street Over Immigrant Detention Centers

Hundreds of protesters are blocking an intersection in San Francisco's Financial District on Tuesday afternoon to protest U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention centers for immigrants.

The protest began at noon at Market and Montgomery streets, near Sen. Dianne Feinstein's office.

Traffic on Montgomery Street is blocked, but Market Street was clear as of 12:30 p.m.

The protesters are chanting "Close the camps!"

Several protests are planned around the Bay Area Tuesday and others are being held nationwide against the controversial detention centers.

More information can be found at https://www.closethecampsnow.org.