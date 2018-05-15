Protesters gathered outside City Hall Thursday to grill Oakland City Council over what they say is the over-policing of African-Americans in the East Bay. Melissa Colorado reports.

Protesters gathered outside City Hall Thursday to grill Oakland City Council over what they say is the over-policing of African-Americans in the East Bay.

This comes two weeks after the video of a woman being confronted for calling 911 to report an African-American family barbecuing at Oakland’s Lake Merrit went viral.

The woman, who has not been identified, says she called the police to report an African-American man who was using a charcoal grill in an area where they are not allowed.

"They enacted rules for a reason and they should be followed," she said in the video.

Ultimately, police arrive and the woman told the officer she was being harassed.

"Think before you call police," Councilmember Abel Guillen — whose district includes a part of Lake Merritt — tweeted in response to the video. "Remember we are all neighbors in Oakland."

Protestors said people who use 911 as a tool to discriminate, need to be held accountable.

"We can’t say what’s in the women’s heart but we do know when the police are used," said community organizer Carol Fiffe. "Oftentimes when African-American people are involved, it leads to an escalation of police force."

Demonstrators said the barbeque outside of City Hall held a symbolic message not just for Oakland, but for the county.

"We’ve seen it in Starbucks, we’ve seen it in the waffle house in places all across the country and so in Oakland, I’m proud of our city that is saying not here," Fiffe said.