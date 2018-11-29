Protesters Disrupt CPUC Meeting in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
Protesters Disrupt CPUC Meeting in San Francisco

Activists want the commission to hold PG&E accountable for its role in the deadly Camp Fire in Butte County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Protesters on Thursday temporarily shut down a California Public Utilities Commission meeting in San Francisco, demanding the commission hold PG&E accountable for the wildfire in Butte County.

    The Camp Fire, which killed at least 88 people, is the most destructive and deadliest wildfire in state history.

    Thursday's meeting was the CPUC’s first since the fire that a downed PG&E transmission line is suspected of sparking three weeks ago.

    The commission ordered PG&E to follow new safety recommendations from a consulting group investigating the fire. Protesters want more.

    "This is the mask that I wore for a week," protester J. Redwoods aid. "It’s really hard to breathe through because its full of toxic air. I think it’s important to show the impact; not just the 88 dead and counting in Paradise, but the thousands, the millions that had to breathe in toxic air."

    PG&E issued a statement Thursday, saying in part it has already implemented a majority of the safety recommendations and is on track to add the rest within the next year.

