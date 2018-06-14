Demonstrators protest Trump administration policy that enables federal agents to separate undocumented migrant children from their parents at the border on June 5, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The tough stance on immigration issues has been seen as popular with much of his base support. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Immigration advocates are slated to hold rallies in the Bay Area and across the nation Thursday in protest against a Trump administration policy that separates some undocumented immigrant families.

Local rallies, united by the battle cry "Families Belong Together," are slated to take place at San Jose City Hall and Hayward City Hall.

NBC News reported that life inside Casa Padre, the biggest licensed child care facility for undocumented immigrant children in the nation, housing nearly 1,500 boys between the ages of 10 and 17, appears to be more like incarceration than shelter. The boys in the converted former Walmart in Texas crossed into the country by themselves or became separated from their parents as a result of the Trump administration's new zero-tolerance policy.

Roughly 700,000 families are waiting for a court date as a result of the policy. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he is assigning more prosecutors and judges to move the cases along.



With Congress poised to change the law allowing families to be separated next week, Republicans are agreeing to address immigration.

"We can come together on the fact that families need to be unified," Republican Congressman Mark Meadows from North Carolina said.