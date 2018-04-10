A San Francisco police officer detailed the racial slurs and discrimination directed at him from fellow officers over the pass few years at a news conference Tuesday at the the San Francisco Public Defender's Office.

San Francisco's Public Defender Jeff Adachi said the SFPD officer of Afghan descent, who asked to remain anonymous, was asked "is anyone in your family a terrorist?," and called a racial slur four times by other officers.



The officer, who joined the department in June 2016, said he experienced “blatant racism” and witnessed “blatant misconduct against citizens” and said he raised concerns with Human Resources but was he called a rat and shamed for whistleblowing.

"When I joined the SFPD, I was fulfilling a boyhood dream. I had admired the SFPD since my family came to this country. I was 8 years old. A kind SFPD officer helped my family find their way after arriving at SFO," the officer said and expressed his disappointment in the department.





Adachi also detailed other misconducts by SFPD officers, including using homophobic slurs and sexual misconduct, as alleged by the whistleblower.

Adachi said the officer first raised concerns about the racial comments in November of 2017 and filed an official Equal Employment Opportunity complaint in January 2018. Since then, the officer said he has received backlash from other officers and sergeants.

This isn't the first time an SFPD officer faced retaliation for their complaint, according to the Public Defender's Office. In November 2017, an African American officer, Joel Babbs, claimed he have faced months of retaliation for alleging racism in the ranks, the Public Defender's Office said.

Read the full EEO complaint below:

This story will be updated once further details become available.