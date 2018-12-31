Bay Area Public Transportation Guide for New Year's - NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Public Transportation Guide for New Year's

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 22 minutes ago

    As the Bay Area rings in the new year, people will have plenty of options to get around — in many cases for free — using public transportation.

    Check the list below to see what kind of service local transit agencies are offering for New Year's celebrations:

     

    • BART: BART will provide special San Francisco service between 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 3 a.m. on New Year's Day. After midnight, trains will run every 20 minutes. Extra trains will be standing by in downtown San Francisco following the annual fireworks show. Some trains will skip stops in San Francisco to avoid platform overcrowding.
    • Muni: San Francisco's MUNI service will be free between 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 5 a.m. on New Year's Day.
    • Caltrain: Caltrain will offer free service after 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The transit agency will also have additional trains running before and after festivities happening near its service area. Caltrain's last train will leave San Francisco at 2 a.m.
    • VTA: VTA will offer free service between 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 5 a.m. on New Year's Day.
    • SamTrans: SamTrans will offer free service between 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 5 a.m. on New Year's Day.
    • AC Transit: AC Transit will offer free rides between 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 5 a.m. on New Year's Day. 

