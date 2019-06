The Muni service was temporarily halted early Thursday morning after a dog was discovered in the trackway.

The agency took to Twitter around 7:15 a.m. to let riders know about the temporary halt which was lifted about 20 minutes later when a crew member was able to remove Roofus and safely get him out of harm’s way.

He was later reunited with his owner who was contacted by San Francisco Animal Care and Control.