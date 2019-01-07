Safe and Sound: Puppy Pitbull Saved After Bay Area Car Chase

A puppy pitbull saved by authorities rests on the seat of a vehicle. (Jan. 7, 2019)

Authorities saved a puppy pitbull following a car chase that crossed over parts of the Bay Area overnight, California Highway Patrol's Oakland Office tweeted Monday morning.

The pursuit, which involved a stolen vehicle, started in the North Bay and eventually came to an end in Richmond, according to the CHP.

The driver being chased was arrested, according to the CHP. Authorities recovered the stolen vehicle.

The puppy was taken to an animal shelter, the CHP reported.

Further information was not available.