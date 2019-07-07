4 Shot in San Jose; Suspect Remains at Large: Police - NBC Bay Area
4 Shot in San Jose; Suspect Remains at Large: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    RAW: Authorities Investigate Quadruple Shooting in San Jose

    Four males suffered non-life-threatening injuries when they were shot in San Jose late Saturday night, according to police.

    (Published 27 minutes ago)

    Four males suffered non-life-threatening injuries when they were shot in San Jose late Saturday night, according to police.

    Police are still looking for a suspect in the shooting, which occurred around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Manda Drive and Hillsdale Avenue.

    The four victims were found to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound each, according to police. They were transported to a local hospital.

    A motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

    Further information was not immediately available.

