OAKLAND -- On a hillside overlooking the East Bay sits a tan-colored, stucco-coated house with a reddish-brown Spanish tile roof. Well maintained inside and out, its appearance belies the history of the property beneath its walls.

The small plot of land on this narrow, winding street has seen its share of disaster over the past few decades. The original house here survived the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, only to be destroyed two years later in the Oakland Hills Fire.

Today, Stephen and Karen Clayton own the rebuilt house, which has stood here since 1994. The well-traveled couple says they're aware of the earthquake risk they face here.

"We lived in Japan, where there are many, many earthquakes," Mrs. Clayton said. "I lived through the 1989 earthquake."

FULL EPISODE: Loma Prieta Earthquake, 30 Years Later

The Bay Area marks the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake on October 17th. If you were in the Bay Area on that day in 1989, you knew where you were and what you were doing at 5:04 p.m. when the 6.9 quake rocked the region. In this installment of our award-winning documentary, we’ll take a look at how the earthquake forever changed the Bay Area and what’s being done to prepare for the next big one. Hear untold stories from the survivors, first responders and unsung heroes from that day. Our interviewees share memories from Candlestick Park, San Francisco's Marina District, the Cypress Freeway in Oakland and downtown Santa Cruz. They include sportscaster Al Michaels, former Giants star Will Clark, along with former San Francisco mayor Art Agnos and former police chief Frank Jordan. Also, hear from the Oakland surgeon who amputated a young boy's leg, saving his life and the former firefighter who nearly died when the Cypress freeway collapsed. And, the "miracle survival" story of a family-run bookshop in Santa Cruz. (Published 6 hours ago)

For a personalized assessment of their earthquake readiness, they hired Sarah Jones, owner of Quake Readiness, LLC in Oakland. Jones calls herself a "Quake Coach".

"It starts with small things, like having some things by the side of the bed, and it goes all the way up to retrofitting or insurance," Jones said.

Ready and Steady

Over a few hours on site, Jones evaluates a client's house itself. She also identifies the best escape routes and demonstrates when and how to shut off natural gas, which can be vital knowledge.

"In the 1906 big San Francisco earthquake, it wasn't the earthquake that killed people," Jones said. "It was the fires following the earthquake."

Inside the Clayton home, Jones showed NBC Bay Area how her expert eye focuses on small but essential steps.

"The homeowners have a lot of lipped shelves built in, that will help keep things from coming out," Jones said, pointing at a shelf with a small barrier on its outside edge.

"I do recommend that, for things that are valuable, that you secure them with museum putty," she added.

Jones pointed out the importance of securing tall furniture like bookcases to walls, using brackets or velcro straps. That's critical to preventing these heavy items from falling over and causing injury.

Surviving After an Earthquake

Besides ensuring furniture and decor are safer, Jones teaches families what they need to shelter in place after a disaster. She develops a step-by-step strategy to store food and find clean water -- which might be closer than you realize.

"Anyone who has [a tank] water heater has a ready supply of water on hand," Jones said. "You can hook up a hose or a bucket to the spigot."

Jones cautioned that in order to draw water from a water heater tank, you'll first need to turn off the water supply to your house from the street, to prevent contamination from broken water lines. Then, you'll need to turn on a faucet, to release water pressure from the home's pipes.

Ultimately, for a couple hundred dollars, the Quake Coach says she provides families a playbook -- a custom game plan, in writing, that's ready to go for the next earthquake.

"If you take the time to make some plans and prepare, it will give you peace of mind," Jones said.

Are You Earthquake Ready?

Jones offers a number of free resources on her website, QuakeReadiness.com. She also has these tips for Bay Area families: