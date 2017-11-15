Plans are in place Wednesday to remove a host of people living in RV's in an East Palo Alto neighborhood, but the decision is expected to draw protesters. Bob Redell reports.

The organizer of the protest claims that city officials told people living along a road that dead ends near the Ravens Wood Open Space Preserve on Tuesday afternoon to vacate the area by 8 a.m. Wednesday. NBC Bay Area has learned that a number of people in the area were given notice about vacating over the past several days.

A number of the RVs parked along Weeks Street and nearby Pulgas Avenue in East Palo Alto are not operational. If the city tows the vehicles, those living inside would be left without a place to stay.

A lack of affordable housing in the Bay Area is the main reason why people have ditched traditional dwellings for life in motor homes.

NBC Bay Area's sister station, Telemundo 48, last week spoke to one man who was forced to live in an RV after his monthly rent soared from $2,000 to $3,800.



The Mercury News reported earlier this month that the city of Mountain View ticketed a number of RVs parked along a residential street. In Mountain View alone, there are believed to be more than 300 vehicles that have been converted into living spaces for people unable to pay for traditional housing.