Racist and Anti-Immigrant Fliers Discovered at San Jose State University

Words of hate were discovered on the biggest South Bay college. Racist and anti-immigrant fliers were found at SJSU and the university's president addressed the situation via a blog online.

Students at San Jose State University will begin the semester with news that racist and anti-immigrant fliers were discovered on campus.

"These are troubling times in which we live," said the university's president Dr. Mary A. Papazian via a blog post where she addressed the situation.

SJSU is not the first campus in the nation that has discovered such messages at their facilities.

Papazian said the university will provide spaces to hold "respectful and meaningful discussions about these challenging issues."

"Rarely does a month go by, it seems, without another community in the U.S. or abroad being ripped apart by a mass shooting,a hate crime or a tragic incident of some sort," she said.

In the same statement, Dr. Papazian wrote what follows:

"Our community will not tolerate bigotry, hatred, discrimination and other forms of social violence against individuals or groups on the basis of their race, ethnicity, immigrant status, religion or other identities. We are committed to providing a campus community that is safe, equitable and responsive. Our inclusive educational environment will always challenge bigotry and ignorance."

It is still not clear who posted the fliers and where.