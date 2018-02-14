Daegwallyeong-myeon (Korea, Republic Of), 13/02/2018.- Gold medalist Chloe Kim of the US during the medal ceremony for the women's Snowboard Halfpipe event during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 13 February 2018. (Corea del Sur) EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A radio personality with Bay Area ties is in hot water for making lewd comments about 17-year-old snowboarding phenom and Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim.

While speaking on Barstool Radio's "Dialed-In with Dallas Braden" talk show on Sirius XM, Patrick Connor — widely known as "PCon" on San Francisco-based radio station KNBR — referred to the Southern California Olympian as "a little hot piece of ass."

"She’s fine as hell!" Connor stated during his conversation with Dallas Braden — a former Major League Baseball pitcher — and comedian Brody Stevens, according to Deadspin. "If she was 18, you wouldn’t be ashamed to say that she’s a little hot piece of ass. And she is. She is adorable. I’m a huge Chloe Kim fan."

Connor made the comment Tuesday. Early Wednesday, he took to Twitter to apologize.

"Yesterday in a weird attempt to make people laugh I failed," he said. "My comments about @chloekimsnow were more than inappropriate they were lame & gross. Im truly sorry Chloe. You’ve repped our country so brilliantly. I apologize to my colleagues & the listeners for being a total idiot."

Citing a source, Connor has been suspended from making appearances on KNBR for one week, according to The Athletic.

The two-hour "Dialed-In With Dallas" program launched Monday.