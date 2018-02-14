A radio personality with Bay Area ties is in hot water for making lewd comments about 17-year-old snowboarding phenom and Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim.
While speaking on Barstool Radio's "Dialed-In with Dallas Braden" talk show on Sirius XM, Patrick Connor — widely known as "PCon" on San Francisco-based radio station KNBR — referred to the Southern California Olympian as "a little hot piece of ass."
"She’s fine as hell!" Connor stated during his conversation with Dallas Braden — a former Major League Baseball pitcher — and comedian Brody Stevens, according to Deadspin. "If she was 18, you wouldn’t be ashamed to say that she’s a little hot piece of ass. And she is. She is adorable. I’m a huge Chloe Kim fan."
Connor made the comment Tuesday. Early Wednesday, he took to Twitter to apologize.
"Yesterday in a weird attempt to make people laugh I failed," he said. "My comments about @chloekimsnow were more than inappropriate they were lame & gross. Im truly sorry Chloe. You’ve repped our country so brilliantly. I apologize to my colleagues & the listeners for being a total idiot."
Citing a source, Connor has been suspended from making appearances on KNBR for one week, according to The Athletic.
The two-hour "Dialed-In With Dallas" program launched Monday.