Wide receiver Amari Cooper is on his way out of Oakland.

Rumored to be on the trade block, Cooper will reportedly be traded to the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN.

The Raiders will receive a first-round pick in return, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With the acquisition of Dallas' first-round pick, head coach Jon Gruden and the Raiders will have three first-round picks in 2019: their own, the Bears' pick acquired in the Khalil Mack trade and now the Cowboys' pick.