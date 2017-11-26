OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 26: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders looks to pass against the Denver Broncos during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on November 26, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

OAKLAND – The Raiders went five weeks without playing at Oakland Coliseum. They supposedly saved the season with a Week 7 victory over Kansas City, but inconsistency reigned during their time playing away from home.

They got waxed by Buffalo, beat a sorry Miami squad, had a bye and then got embarrassed by New England in a Mexico City “home” game. That got defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. fired and put this season on the brink.

The Raiders have to go on a prolonged winning streak to seriously contend for a playoff spot, even with Kansas City (6-5) in a tailspin.

A streak requires consecutive wins, something the Raiders haven’t done since Week 2. Sunday’s 21-14 victory over the hapless Denver Broncos set up that possibility.

Oakland Raiders 2017-2018 Season Highlights



This was a weird one. A massive brawl started when Aqib Talib ripped Michael Crabtree’s chain off for a second straight season. (More on that here). Then the Raiders ended a 10-game interception drought when NaVorro Bowman picked Paxton Lynch in the end zone.

And, maybe in the greatest oddity of all, the Raiders defense was stout. The Silver and Black allowed just 219 yards – the Broncos had 66 yards through three quarters – and took a shutout into the fourth quarter. They had five sacks, creating pressure with some confusing looks designed by new play caller John Pagano.

This performance should be graded in context. The Broncos offense is in a sorry state. Paxton Lynch’s first start of the year was dreadful. Trevor Siemian through two late touchdowns to make it close, a concerning fourth-quarter turn.

But…Pagano had a good day calling plays, and definitely gives the pass rush some spice. He disguises rushers well, and brings them from odd places. He got the Raiders playing better in a hurry, an important step as he continues to put his stamp on the defense without wholesale changes.

But…can improved play be sustained? The New York Giants come to town next week. That’s a winnable game to be sure. Big Blue’s in shambles, too.

There’s a game at Kansas City the following week that could be worth a ton. Time will tell in that regard.

The Raiders offense must also get going down the stretch, and steady running will key that effort. Marshawn Lynch had his third straight solid game, with 67 yards and a touchdown on a season-high 26 carries. He also had three catches for 44 yards to pace the offense. The running game as a whole hit triple digits, with 104 yards. They weren’t terribly efficient (2.8 yards per carry), but stuck with it and controlled the clock.

The Raiders can’t change the games on their schedule, so they must build momentum and confidence during this competitive lull to prepare for a tough final stretch.

Cooper knocked out: The Raiders lost their most talented receiver in the first half, when Amari Cooper took a violent, albeit clean, shot from Broncos free safety Darian Stewart.

Both guys braced for impact. Cooper ducked his head and body down. Stewart’s should landed on Cooper’s helmet/neck area, knocking No. 89 out on a pass caught across the middle.

Cooper was unconscious on the field for an extended stretch, but waved off the cart and walked off the field with limited assistance. He was ruled out with a concussion.

Interception drought ends:The Raiders went 10-plus games without an interception. They finally got one early in the second quarter. In the end zone, no less.

Paxton Lynch’s pass was tipped by safety Reggie Nelson and caught by Bowman while laying on the ground. The Raiders turned that into points, with an eight-play, 80-yard drive finished with a nine-yard touchdown catch by Amari Cooper.