Raiders Blown Out by Seahawks in London, Fall to 1-5

LONDON – The Raiders laid an egg the last time they played in England. Miami embarrassed them in a blowout, completing an 0-4 start that ultimately got Dennis Allen fired.

That was a terrible performance back in 2014. Sunday’s 27-3 loss to the Seahawks at Wembley Stadium was just as bad, in some ways worse.

The Silver and Black got dismantled in front of London fans largely rooting for Seattle, looking as bad as they have all season in all three phases.

Here are three quick takeaways from this Week 6 disaster:

Raiders season reaches new low: There are several teams in the running to be the NFL’s worst-performing unit. The Raiders’ play these past two weeks puts them among the favorites. They were just awful against Seattle, putting out one of the worst performances in recent memory.

The offensive line was terrible (more on that below), the run defensive was shoddy and the pass rush was once again non-existent.

The roster was thin before Sunday’s injury plague, and will be worse if those injured can’t recover before the bye.

This team has more talent than the 3-13 unit from 2014, but they aren’t good in most areas and could lose to anyone at this point. That includes the lower-level teams coming up on the schedule.

The Silver and Black are struggling in several different areas, and a year that started with great optimism nearly over just six games into the season.

Quarterback Derek Carr suffered what appeared to be a left arm/shoulder injury, and things would go from bad to worse if he misses any time at all.

Raiders offensive line in shambles: The Raiders offensive line used to be a team strength. Now it’s a complete mess. Kolton Miller is playing through a knee injury. Donald Penn’s on injured reserve. Kelechi Osemele missed a second straight game with a knee sprain, and backup Jon Feliciano (ribs) got hurt during the game. Rodney Hudson (ankle) and Gabe Jackson (pectoral) have been limited through recent practice weeks.

All those injuries mount up, and it showed against the Seahawks. The front five got whooped, putting quarterback Derek Carr under pressure all game.

The offensive line had a rough day last week against the L.A. Chargers and regressed from there, leaving one to wonder if it can recover during the bye and play better after that. That remains uncertain as a shaky line with two rookie tackles and injuries across the front.

Cheap shot on Cooper: Amari Cooper was unconscious for an extended period and was on the ground more than three minutes after taking a huge helmet-to-helmet hit from Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald.

He was diagnosed with concussion after the seemingly unnecessary hit that was not flagged despite a clear spear with McDougald’s helmet. It seems likely he’ll get fined next week, but the Raiders may end up paying a heavier price if Cooper misses an extended stretch.

While he has had some down games, there’s undoubtedly the team’s most talented receiver. Losing him would be a big blow to the already struggling pass game.