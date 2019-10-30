Raiders Bring Back Linebacker Brandon Marshall

Former longtime Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (No. 54), cut by the Raiders at the end of training camp, has been re-signed by Oakland. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

First, Brandon Marshall was a prized offseason addition to the Raiders. Then, he was a surprise cut at the end of training camp. Now, Marshall is back in Oakland and is expected to play Sunday.

The Raiders, looking for help for a thin linebacking group, decided to re-sign Marshall Tuesday. Marshall had been working out and staying in shape, waiting for another team to call with a job offer.

It just so happened it was the Raiders who made the call.

"Man, I’m excited, excited to get to work an show them why they brought me in in the first place," Marshall told Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com.

In the time since the Raiders released Marshall, starting linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended for the rest of the season for another in a long series of personal-foul penalties, and Marquel Lee and Justin Phillips suffered injuries.

On Monday, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden told reporters the team would be looking for linebacker help. That turned out to be Marshall. Oakland also signed Will Compton, a linebacker cut by the Saints in September.

Marshall, 30, played his six previous seasons with the Denver Broncos and is in his eighth NFL season. He had been expected to be a starter when the Raiders signed him as a free agent this offseason.

Marshall will see action Sunday when the 3-3 Raiders, back from a long road trip, will play at home against the 3-3-1 Detroit Lions. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.