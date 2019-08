Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Oakland Raiders warms up before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After a week full of headlines regarding Antonio Brown’s headwear, multiple reports claim that the Raiders’ star wide receiver has filed yet another grievance with the NFL.

AB’s initial grievance was denied by the NFL on Saturday, leading to Brown’s decision to skip Oakland’s training camp activities Sunday.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock released a statement Sunday, with a clear message that Brown needs to decide whether he is “all-in or all-out”.