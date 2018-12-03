Raiders' Carr Would Rather Have Victories Than Records

Derek Carr (No. 4) could become the Raiders' all-time leader in passing yards during the 2019 season. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Next season – if he’s still healthy and with the Raiders, of course – Derek Carr will become the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards.

Though Carr is just 27, he’s been the Raiders starter since his first game in the NFL in 2014, and he’s been productive. Though he’s never had a 4,000-yard passing season, he’s finished just short, at 3,987 (in 2015) and 3,937 (in 2016, when he missed most of the final two games of the regular season).

On Sunday, Carr threw for 285 yards in a 40-33 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and in the process raised his career passing yards total to 17,802, passing Rich Gannon (17,585 yards) for No. 2 on the team’s all-time list.

Gannon played six seasons in Oakland, from 1999 through 2004, although he played just 10 games combined in 2003-2004.

Kenny Stabler, who has 19,078 passing yards to lead the franchise — playing in an era when passing yards were much harder to come by — should be surpassed in 2019.

After Sunday’s loss, Carr said he appreciates the numbers he’s put up, but would rather have victories than records.

“To be able to be up there, it means a lot to me,” Carr told reporters. “Don’t get it twisted, I just want to win, and I hate losing. For those things to be there, in my heart is means a lot. Now, can we translate it into some more wins? I’d give you all the yards back for all the wins. But at the same time, it’s very cool, it’s very humbling and it just show me that I haven’t done anything yet.”

Certainly, Carr has some work to do to match Gannon and Stabler in the victory column.

Gannon’s career won-loss record as a starting QB with the Raiders was 45-29. Stabler’s was 69-26-1. Carr’s is 30-44.

Carr and the 2-10 Raiders will try to get a third victory in 2018 when they host the 7-4-1 Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m.