A view of the kickoff during the NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Dec. 24. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

The Raiders' emotional win over the Denver Broncos on Christmas Eve may not have been the last game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum after all.

The Coliseum Authority and the Raiders will meet on Friday to discuss the Silver and Black spending one last season at the Coliseum.

Raiders owner Mark Davis will be present at this negotiation, according to the public agenda for the Friday morning board of commissioners meeting. The plan is to discuss price and terms of a possible lease extension for the 2019 season.

The team's previous lease with the Oakland Coliseum expired after the 2018 campaign, leaving a season's gap between then and the Raiders' formal relocation to Las Vegas in 2020.

The Raiders hoped to remain in the facility in 2019, but that desire hit a roadblock when the city of Oakland sued the Raiders last month, and Raiders president Marc Badain told reporters last month that their offer of $7.5 million in rent was "off the table" as a result. Davis, however, refused to eliminate the prospect of a return to Oakland Coliseum.

The Raiders and the Oakland Coliseum board will meet Friday to try to patch things up and see if a pact can be reached.

“Yes, there still is a possibility that an agreement can be reached; (I'’m) not sure what the odds are, but still possible,” executive director Scott McKibben told the Bay Area News Group.

The Coliseum Authority will let the Raiders do their due diligence, and then the parties will meet to discuss 2019.

“Once the Raiders have completed all their research on other places, we will sit down and talk one last time,” McKibben said.

Newly renamed Oracle Park in San Francisco has also been previously reported as a possibility, as was Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. San Diego was also floated as an option, but a San Diego mayor's office spokesman told NBC Sports Bay Area last week the Raiders had not reached out to the city about playing the 2019 season at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium, which used to house the Chargers.

They may not have much time. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last month the Raiders must find a 2019 home by "early January, Feburary" in order for the league to make the schedule. The Raiders and the Coliseum Authority could meet "as early as sometime this week," BANG reported on Monday.

That means Raiders fans in the East Bay -- and beyond -- could have closure in the very near future.

NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Scott Bair contributed to this report.