Raiders Fire Defensive Coordinator Ken Norton Jr.

Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

Ken Norton Jr.'s time with the Raiders is up.

With the defense struggling, Oakland has reportedly fired Norton as the defensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. John Pagano will handle the play calling.

Head coach Jack Del Rio issued the following statement regarding the news:

“After careful thought, I have made a difficult decision to part ways with Ken Norton, Jr. as defensive coordinator. I have the utmost respect for Ken as a person and as a coach, but I feel that moving John Pagano into the play-calling role will best utilize his wealth of experience. I appreciate Ken’s passion and commitment to the Raiders since coming aboard and wish him the best going forward.”

