Head coach Jon Gruden (L) and General Manager Reggie McKenzie (R) of the Oakland Raiders talking with each other while looking on as their team warms up prior to the start of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on August 10, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

After nearly six years as the Raiders general manager, Reggie McKenzie has been fired, a source confirmed to NBC Sports California's Scott Bair.

McKenzie met with his scouts on Monday where he told them the team has fired him, according to the NFL Network.

Rumors started to swirl on Sunday that McKenzie's time with the Raiders would come to an end after the season. According to the NFL Network, McKenzie was given the option to stay through the end of the 2018 season, but decided to leave now.

McKenzie was hired by the Raiders in January of 2012. He drafted cornerstone players Derek Carr, Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, but has seen head coach Jon Gruden trade the latter two this season.

Gruden is expected to address the media at 1pm PT. McKenzie's status is sure to be the top topic.