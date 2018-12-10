After nearly six years as the Raiders general manager, Reggie McKenzie has been fired, a source confirmed to NBC Sports California's Scott Bair.
McKenzie met with his scouts on Monday where he told them the team has fired him, according to the NFL Network.
Rumors started to swirl on Sunday that McKenzie's time with the Raiders would come to an end after the season. According to the NFL Network, McKenzie was given the option to stay through the end of the 2018 season, but decided to leave now.
McKenzie was hired by the Raiders in January of 2012. He drafted cornerstone players Derek Carr, Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, but has seen head coach Jon Gruden trade the latter two this season.
Gruden is expected to address the media at 1pm PT. McKenzie's status is sure to be the top topic.