Raiders' Gruden Eager to Teach This Week

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden will get to coach his players on the field for the first time Tuesday. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Jon Gruden always has had a style all his own, whether as a coach or broadcaster.

Now, when he opens the Raiders voluntary veteran minicamp Tuesday, Gruden says it will be a camp “different than anything I’ve ever done.”

The two- or three-day voluntary camp (Gruden hasn’t decided yet if he will have workouts Thursday) will be on the field but players won’t wear pads.

“It’s not going to be what everybody thinks it is,” Gruden told Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group. "It’s not going to be anything but teaching. It’s going to be letting our players wrap their arms around a system of offense, a system of defense, a system of special teams.”

Gruden says the focus will be communication, and making certain that players are getting a grasp of schemes and learning.

“I want to see who can learn,” Gruden told McDonald. “Who loves to learn.”

The only veteran not expected to participate Tuesday and Wednesday is defensive end Khalil Mack, who is seeking a contract extension.

This is a big week for the Raiders, with the minicamp and the NFL draft beginning Thursday.

The Raiders will have the No. 10 overall pick in Round 1 Thursday. The draft will continue Friday and Saturday.