Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders reacts after Josh Jacobs #28 ran in for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at RingCentral Coliseum on November 03, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Derek Carr threw two touchdown passes, Josh Jacobs rushed for two more and the Oakland Raiders defense held off a late rally by the Detroit Lions for a 31-24 victory Sunday at the Coliseum.