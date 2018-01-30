Raiders' Investment in Hudson Was Wise Move

Back in 2015, the Raiders signed free-agent center Rodney Hudson, giving him a five-year, $44.5 million deal.

While that’s a whopping contract, there’s no doubt Hudson has lived up to every penny of it. Hudson, 28, has now been selected to two consecutive Pro Bowls and has been a rock in the middle of what has been a solid offensive line. This next season will be his eighth in the NFL – he played the first four with the Chiefs – and he’s been a durable, high-performing leader.

This week, too, the analytic website Pro Football Focus named Hudson as its best pass-blocker. Not among centers, but among all offensive linemen in the league in 2017.

Zoltan Buday of Pro Football Focus noted Hudson allowed just a total of three pressures over 16 games this past season – a sack, a hit and a hurry – over 592 pass-blocking snaps.

“Furthermore,” wrote Buday, “Hudson did not allow his quarterback to be hit over the first 15 weeks of the season, before surrendering a hit against the Eagles in Week 16 and a sack against the Chargers in Week 17.”

In 2017, Hudson was charged with containing such outstanding defensive tackles/nose tackles as Ndamukong Suh, Muhammad Wilkerson and Damon Harrison. None of them got so much as a pressure.

Former Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio said this season that Hudson’s success comes from a combination of brain power and hard work.

“The things that people don’t get to see is what he can do mentally,” Del Rio told Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Obviously you can’t see that, but when certain things happen and certain blitzes are picked up and things like that, that’s a lot of hard work. I’ve never been around a guy that studies as much as a quarterback. … He’s one of those guys. The way he watches film and prepares, not only for his invidual matchups, but the way he can study a defensive coordinator, it’s very special. He’s the best in football.”