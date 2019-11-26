Raiders Lose Rookie Wideout Hunter Renfrow

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (No. 13) will be out at least a few weeks. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

It’s possible Hunter Renfrow’s rookie season has come to an end.

Renfrow, a fifth-round draft pick out of Clemson, evolved into a solid slot receiver for the Raiders over 11 games, catching 36 passes for 396 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

But in Oakland’s loss to the New York Jets Sunday, Renfrow took a shot from Jets cornerback Blessuan Austin and had to leave the game for a bit. When he returned, he was tackled again and forced to the sidelines for good.

On Monday, the Raiders reported Renfrow will be out at least a few weeks, and some reports indicated his season may be over. The NFL Network reported Renfrow suffered a broken rib and punctured lung, while the Raiders reported he had a rib injury.

"It’s a big, big loss for us," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden told reporters. "We’ve had a lot of turnover at that position this year. It’s really too bad. … Renfrow’s going to be a great Raider. He’s really been playing good for us."

Over the previous three games, all Raiders wins, Renfrow had caught 15 passes on 18 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown.

He ranks No. 2 on the team in catches behind only tight end Darren Waller, who has 59.

Gruden said the team would be careful with Renfrow and allow him as much time as needed to get healthy.

Tweeted Renfrow Monday night: "Thanks for all the prayers and well wishes. I hate more than anything I can’t help this team for the next few weeks, but God doesn’t make mistakes! He will use this injury for his glory no matter what! I’ll be back better. #RaiderNation."

Gruden said Waller could play more in the slot, and Keelan Doss, Zay Jones and Derek Carrier also could get more snaps in the slot with Renfrow out.

The Raiders, 6-5, travel to Kansas City Sunday to take on the 7-4 Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m.