Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is known for interesting answers to interview questions and on Friday's broadcast of HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher," he lived up to that.

Host Bill Maher asked the Oakland native questions about football injury, Colin Kaepernick, President Donald Trump, marijuana and gentrification.

Maher asked for Lynch's opinion on Trump saying that he was unpatriotic because he supported former 49ers Kaepernick in his protest of police brutality by taking a knee during the national anthem.

"Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down," the president tweeted in 2017.

Trump: Lynch Should Be Suspended for Sitting During Anthem

President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted that Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch should be suspended if he continues to sit for the national anthem. Jodi Hernandez reports. (Published Monday, Nov. 20, 2017)

In response, Lynch said "That motherf----- says a lot of s---," and the audience loudly applauded. "You call me unpatriotic but you come to my neighborhood where I'm from and you'll see me take my shirt off my back and give it to someone in need. What would you call that?"

Lynch goes on to discuss gentrification where he grew up in Oakland, saying he tries to combat it by giving back to the community with the money he made from the NFL.

"It's a lot of white people moving to the hood and kicking everybody out," Lynch said. He also said he has bought real estate in the area where he grew up to give people more opportunity and housing.

The Raiders star last year opened a restaurant in Emeryville called "Rob Bens." It serves soul food and is named after Lynch's friend Robert Benjamin, who was shot and killed in Oakland in 2007.

Marshawn Lynch Opening Restaurant Featuring 'No Phone Zone'