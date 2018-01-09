The Oakland Raiders officially introduce Jon Gruden as the team's new head coach. (Jan. 9, 2017)

Jon Gruden began his introductory press conference by announcing the top names on his coaching staff.

After a few seasons with the Saints and Rams, Greg Olson is returning to become the offensive coordinator.

Former Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther will take on the same role with the Raiders.

"A great addition to our football team," Gruden said of Guenther.

Rich Bisaccia will coach the special teams. He had been the Cowboys special teams coordinator and assistant head coach since 2013.

"I can't wait to get started," Gruden said.

The rest of Gruden's staff is not known at this time.

After nine years in the broadcast booth, Gruden was announced as the Raiders' new head coach on Saturday evening. The Raiders pulled out all the stops on Tuesday to reintroduce Gruden to Raider Nation.

"Raider Nation, this is a big f'ing deal," Mark Davis said at the beginning of the press conference.

Gruden was flanked by Davis and Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie at the podium.