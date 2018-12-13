Raiders Owner Davis May Regret Cooper Trade

Former Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (No. 19) may make team owner Mark Davis regret trading him to the Cowboys, where he's thriving. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

At the NFL owners’ meetings this week in Irving, Texas, Raiders owner Mark Davis said he and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared a few moments talking about wide receiver Amari Cooper.

“We laughed a little,” Davis told the Dallas Morning News. “Results are what speak. That’s what it’s all about.”

Since the Raiders traded Cooper – their former first-round draft pick – to Dallas, Cooper has been a star in the Cowboys offense. In six games, he’s had 40 catches for 642 yards and six touchdowns. In a victory over the defending Super Bowl-champion Eagles last week, Cooper had a monster day, with 10 catches for 217 yards and three TDs.

Since the Cowboys traded a first-round pick to Oakland for Cooper, they’ve improved from 3-4 to 8-5 and now appear headed to an NFC East championship and the playoffs.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are 3-10.

Davis says if Cooper continues to play like an All-Pro, he and the other leaders of his franchise may kick themselves about letting the wide receiver go. Cooper’s production had declined the past year and a half, and Davis, head coach Jon Gruden and now-departed GM Reggie McKenzie made the decision to unload Cooper for the draft pick.

“In the future, we might be saying, ‘Damn!’ ” Davis told the Morning News. “Because he was a great, great player. We always had the fastest guy on the field no matter what. I think (Al Davis) would have loved Amari, but it just didn’t work out in our system.”

Which, make you think: Perhaps the Raiders system was flawed, not Cooper. After all, the Raiders also unloaded Khalil Mack this year, too, and he’s a candidate to be the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year with the Chicago Bears.

While Cooper and Mack roll on, the Raiders, at 3-10, will try to get their fourth win this Sunday in Cincinnati against the Bengals. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. (Bay Area time).