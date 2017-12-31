Raiders Preparing Strong Offer to Jon Gruden: Report

Former head coach of the Oakland Raiders and now ESPN Monday Night Football Analyst Jon Gruden looks on during pre-game warm ups before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum on November 18, 2012 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Mark Davis must really, really want to bring back former head coach Jon Gruden.

According to ESPN, the Raiders are getting set to make a head coaching offer to the current TV analyst. But this isn't just any regular offer. The offer would reportedly include a stake in ownership.

The proposed offer is one that Gruden "will be tempted to accept," according to ESPN.

Jack Del Rio, the current head coach of the Raiders, just signed a four-year extension through the 2020 season in February.

Gruden, who coached the Raiders from 1998 through the 2001 season, last coached with the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2008. His tenure in Oakland ended when the Raiders traded him to Tampa Bay for a bounty of draft picks and cash.

In 2002, Gruden led the Bucs past the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII. Since leaving coaching, Gruden has served as ESPN's Monday Night Football analyst.

When reached by the ESPN reporters, Gruden avoided talk about any possible offer.

"I don't want to sit here and speculate. ... There is no news to report. I can't say I haven't taken any phone calls. I take a lot every year from coaches, some others. ... Yeah, sometimes owners. Guys want to bounce ideas off me. I'm here to help people," Gruden said.

According to ESPN, if the contract offer includes ownership stake, the deal would need to be approved by the other NFL owners.

Coming off a 12-4 season, the Raiders entered the 2017 season with Super Bowl-high expectations. But they underperformed and missed the playoffs, leading to speculation that Del Rio's job could be in jeopardy.