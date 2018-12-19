Raiders Shut Out in Pro Bowl Voting

Raiders tight end Jared Cook (No. 87) scores one of his six touchdowns this season. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

When a team goes 3-11, it’s not going to get much Pro Bowl recognition, so it wasn’t all that surprising that no Raiders were selected Wednesday to the NFL’s all-star game.

It marked the first time since 2003 that no Raider has been picked to play in the game.

Three Raiders, however, were selected as alternates: tight end Jared Cook, center Rodney Hudson and guard Kelechi Osemele. And, with players certain to pull out of the game in the coming weeks – because of injuries, lack of interest or the fact their team is going to the Super Bowl – enough roster spots will open up that at least one of the trio is likely to play in the game in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 27.

A trip to Orlando would certainly be a fitting reward for Cook, who’s had the best season of his 10-year NFL career and never been selected to the Pro Bowl.

This season, Cook has thrived in Jon Gruden’s new offensive scheme with career highs in catches (63), yards (848), touchdowns (six) and catch percentage — ratio of catches to times targeted — at 67.7 percent. Cook has had four games of 100 or more receiving yards, including a 180-yard game against the Rams in the season opener, which broke the franchise record for yards by a tight end in a game held by Todd Christensen (173).

Cooks ranks No. 5 in the NFL among tight ends this season in receptions and is third with 15 catches for 20 or more yards.

Cook, who will become a free agent after this season, has been called “awesome” by Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who also says he’d like for the Raiders to re-sign him for 2019. In the Raiders’ offense this season, Cook is moved around, playing the traditional tight end position while also sometimes set up in the slot, split wide or in the backfield. Gruden has called Cook the team's most valuable player this season.

Cook can still build on his numbers with two games left to play, including a matchup against the 6-8 Denver Broncos this Monday night (Christmas eve). Kickoff in Oakland is set for 5:15 p.m.