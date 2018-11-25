Raiders Stick to Same Losing Script in Baltimore

Quarterback Derek Carr is sacked by Matt Judon of the Ravens in another loss for the Raiders Sunday. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Sunday’s loss to the Ravens in Baltimore, this time by a 34-17 score, was typical for the Raiders of 2018.

As in many games this season, for three quarters Oakland was in it, trailing just 20-17. But the fourth quarter has been a disaster zone for the team, and it was again in Baltimore.

The Ravens put together a 71-yard, 12-play drive for one touchdown in the fourth quarter, then returned a fumble by Derek Carr 43 yards for another TD with 5:55 remaining to secure another loss for the Raiders, who fall to 2-9.

The Raiders special teams also gave up a 70-yard punt return for a TD by Cyrus Jones early in the game, while the Oakland defense had a hard time containing rookie Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Jackson rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown, while also completing 14-of-25 passes for 178 yards and another TD. Though he was intercepted twice, he kept drives alive with both his feet and arm, especially in the second half. The Ravens had 23 first downs to 13 for Oakland and outgained the Raiders 416 yards to 249. The Ravens also had the ball much longer, more than 34 minutes, to the Raiders’ 25:48.

Oakland came into the game with a rush defense ranked next-to-last in the NFL and lived down to that ranking, giving up 242 yards rushing. Gus Edwards led the way with 118 yards on 23 carries.

Carr completed 16-of-34 passes for 194 yards and a TD with no interceptions but was sacked three times.

The Raiders, at 2-9, are tied for the worst record in the NFL, and now will have to try to stop one of the NFL’s best offenses when the Kansas City Chiefs come Oakland this coming Sunday.