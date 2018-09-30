OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Lee Smith #86 of the Oakland Raiders gets tackled by E.J. Gaines #28 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter of their NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 30, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

OAKLAND – The Raiders blew late leads in every stop of their 0-3 start. They struggled to finish drives and opponents, an issue that crept up again Sunday against Cleveland.

The Silver and Black were up six points with 10 minutes left and let it slip. Again.

The Raiders gave up two unanswered touchdowns late, but managed to tie it with less than a minute remaining and win it in overtime.

This one ended 45-42, and was a wild game that gave the Raiders a win.

Oakland Raiders 2018-19 Season Highlights

Here are three quick takeaways from the Raiders victory:

Raiders finally finish: The Raiders were down eight points late in the fourth quarter, seemingly headed for another heartbreaking loss. They couldn’t convert on a two-minute drill, but got second life and maximized it.

Derek Carr threw a touchdown pass to Jared Cook and a game-tying 2-point conversion to Jordy Nelson.

They forced overtime and, after a few stutters and stops, rookie kicker Matt McCrane made a 29-yard field goal to give the Raiders the win.

Winning this game this way can be a real shot in the arm for locker-room morale after struggling to close games out the first three weeks.

Carr’s momentum killers: Nobody in the NFL has more interceptions than Carr. He threw a pair on Sunday against Cleveland, and now has seven on the season.

Turnovers are never good, but his picks made life hard on the Raiders this day. His first came late in the first half, when the Raiders were driving into field goal range. Carr’s pass went off Jared Cook’s hands and intercepted by E.J. Gaines, to eliminate the possibility of points.

The second came on the Raiders’ first series of the third quarter. The Raiders were driving when Carr lofted one up for Martavis Bryant working against double coverage. Damarious Randall came down with it instead, and returned it 50 yards to set up an easy score. Mayfield threw a touchdown pass to Jarvis Landry three snaps later to take a 14-point lead.

Not every interception is Carr’s fault, but he has thrown too many this season and has put a struggling team in a bind too often in this early season. The Raiders defense set up some easy points, or this result could’ve been decided early and in the Browns’ favor.

Big-play D: The Raiders had one takeaway in the first three games. They doubled the total in three quarters, with huge plays that kept the Raiders close heading into the fourth.

Cornerback Gareon Conley opened the scoring with a pick-six that bounced off Browns wide receiver Antonio Calloway’s hands and into his grasp. He returned it 36 yards for a touchdown.

A pair of second-half fumble recoveries put the Raiders in great field position, offering easy chances to score for a team that hadn’t started a drive in opposing territory.

Carr hit wide receiver Amari Cooper for a touchdown following the first recovery, and wide receiver Jordy Nelson on the second. The Raiders had to go 26 yards combined on both scoring series, a real positive considering the offense struggled to sustain drives.

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther had Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield under pressure, and got the most out of his defensive line. That unit, led by rookie defensive lineman Maurice Hurst, created steady pressure on Mayfield, a slippery sort tough to bring down.

The Raiders gave up 487 yards of offense, including two long touchdown runs, but managed to make big plays that kept it tight.