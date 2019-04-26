Former Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen (No. 1) helped the Tigers to a national championship. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Raiders needed a cornerback and wanted more draft picks.

Friday night, they landed both.

Oakland was scheduled to have the third pick of the second round of the NFL draft Friday, but moved back twice to acquire extra choices.

First, the Raiders traded that third choice to Jacksonville to move back to sixth while picking up a fourth-round choice (109th overall). The Raiders also sent fifth- and seventh-round picks to the Jaguars.

Then, Oakland traded the sixth selection to Buffalo to move down to No. 8, while also picking up a fifth-round choice (158th overall).

When that eighth spot came around, the Raiders selected Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen, a 6-foot-2, 199-pounder (who happens to a first cousin of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson). Mullen joins Clemson teammate Clelin Ferrell, a defensive end, who was selected by the Raiders Thursday with the fourth choice of the first round.

Mullen was second-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference in 2018 when he had an interception, four passes defensed and 37 tackles. In the national championship game vs. Alabama, he was the defensive MVP of the game, with an interception, a forced fumble, a sack and six tackles.

His height and size help him press and compete with receivers, and he has good speed and flexibility, according to scouting reports.

The Raiders did not have a third-round selection Friday night.

The draft continues Saturday with Rounds 4-7.