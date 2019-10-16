Offensive tackle Trent Brown #77 of the Oakland Raiders warms up before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona.

Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown has been accused of domestic violence by his son's mother, Diorra Marzette-Sanders, in a lawsuit filed Monday.

Pro Football Talk obtained a copy of the lawsuit, filed in a California civil court, in which Marzette-Sanders accuses Brown of slapping her "across the face, leaving her mouth bloody and her face bruised," and that he has "bruised, bloodied and battered" her multiple times. Marzette-Sanders also accuses Brown of threatening her by saying he'd "shoot yo a-- in the fu--ing head" when she wanted to leave with their son.

The lawsuit further cites three incidents this year as evidence of the abuse. In March, Brown "grabbed her face and covered her mouth while choking her out until she couldn’t breathe," leaving "a ring of bruises around her neck," according to the suit. One month later, Brown "grabbed the Plaintiff’s arm, took her into a room, locked the door, slapped her across the face and punched her in the ribs" while they were vacationing in Hawaii, Marzette-Sanders alleges.

In June, a police report was filed after Brown allegedly slapped Marzette-Sanders in the face. It isn't known if charges were filed in that incident.

The Raiders signed Brown to a record-setting four-year, $66 million contract this past offseason.