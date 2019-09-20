Raiders Turn to Former Cal Standout to Return Kicks

Former Cal and Packers return man Trevor Davis (No. 11) was acquired by the Raiders in a trade this week. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

There will be a new Raider returning punts and kickoffs Sunday against the Vikings.

Trevor Davis, acquired by Oakland from the Packers Thursday, will take over that role from Dwayne Harris, who injured an ankle in the loss last week to the Chiefs.

Like Harris, Davis is both a wide receiver and return specialist. Also like Harris, he’s had his most success as a returner.

Davis, a 6-foot-1, 188-pounder from Cal, played just two games in 2018 with the Packers because of injury, but in 2017 he averaged 12 yards on 24 punt returns (including a 65-yarder) and averaged 22.8 yards on 31 kick returns.

Tweeted Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network: "Davis is a 4.3 speed WR and one of the league’s top punt & kick returners, who should have an immediate opportunity to compete at WR."

Since joining the NFL as a fifth-round pick in 2016, Davis came into this season averaging 12.2 yards per punt return, second best in the league over that span.

In two seasons at Cal, Davis had 2,300 all-purpose yards as a receiver and returner and returned two kickoffs for TDs.

Davis grew up in Martinez and is excited about playing for one of the Bay Area teams he rooted for as a kid.

Despite just having a few days to prepare with his new team, Davis says he should be able to return punts and kicks Sunday, because special teams schemes are fairly straightforward and simple compared with offensive plays from scrimmage. It will be harder to work into the receiver rotation.

"So that’s why I’d be more so ready to hop in there on special teams and really – hopefully both – but at the end of the day you have to be ready for anything," he told Kyle Martin of the team’s website.

Kickoff Sunday in Minnesota is set for 10 a.m. for the 1-1 Raiders and 1-1 Vikings. According to oddsmakers, the Raiders are 9-point underdogs.