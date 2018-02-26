Raiders Will Have 11 Picks in the Draft

Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie will have 11 picks in the upcoming draft. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A year ago, the Raiders lost a number of veterans in free agency, including Latavius Murray, Menelik Watson, Malcolm Smith, Andre Holmes and DJ Hayden.

Now, the Raiders are being compensated.

The Raiders have been awarded four compensatory picks in the April NFL draft for their losses. The four new selections will give Oakland 11 total in the draft, the most they’ve had since they also had 11 in 2007, reported Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com.

All four of the compensatory picks will come in the sixth round, the 36th, 38th, 42nd and 43rd choices of the round. They are the 210th, 212th, 216th and 217th overall.

The Raiders were one of four teams to receive the maximum four compensation choices, with the Bengals, Cowboys and Packers also getting four extra picks.

As Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group noted, all the extra sixth-round picks could allow general manager Reggie McKenzie to move up in later rounds to select a player he likes. At this point, McKenzie doesn’t have a fifth-round selection.

This year’s NFL draft will be April 26-28 in Arlington, Texas.

On Friday, the Raiders will participate in a coin flip with the San Francisco 49ers at the NFL combine in Indianapolis to determine the ninth and 10th picks in the first round. The flip is necessary because the teams each finished 6-10 with comparable strength of schedules.