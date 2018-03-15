Raiders Will Retain Tight End Lee Smith

Tight end Lee Smith (No. 86) has reached a deal to return to the Raiders in 2018. (Getty Images)

When Jon Gruden returned to the Raiders as head coach earlier this year, he said he wanted the Raiders to be “big, physical, fast.”

He’s certainly getting the big and physical part already.

The Raiders earlier this week agreed to terms with tight end Derek Carrier, the former Los Angeles Ram known for his blocking ability. Now Oakland has re-signed Lee Smith, 30, one of the NFL’s best run-blocking tight ends.

Smith, who had been expected to leave as a free agent, is staying with the Raiders for another three years, it was reported Wednesday by the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Raiders now have Carrier, Smith, Clive Walford and Jared Cook. Cook is the top pass catcher on the roster. With both Carrier and Smith, the Raiders could employ more power up front for their running attack in 2018.

Tweeted Michael Gehlken, who covers the Raiders for the Las Vegas Review-Journal: “Raiders tight ends in 2018 can block. Lee Smith back with club, one day after Derek Carrier expressed intent to sign three-year deal. …”

The 6-foot-6 Smith is the second member of last season’s roster to be retained before testing free agency, following defensive tackle Justin Ellis.

Though Smith caught just eight passes in 2017, he was on the field for a third of all offensive plays, noted Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle, and is considered a leader on the team.

“Gruden has repeatedly said he values blocking tight ends for his offense,” wrote Kawahara. “The Raiders also have Jared Cook, their leader last season in receiving yards, under contract for next season at tight end as well as Clive Walford. Smith is also a solid locker room presence, having served as the team’s player representative last season.”