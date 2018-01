Rain is forecast for Sunday night and through the overnight hours Monday across Bay Area, National Weather Service officials said. Vianey Arana reports. (Published Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018)

Rain is forecast for Sunday night and through the overnight hours Monday across the Bay Area, National Weather Service officials said.

Breezy and sometimes gusty winds also are expected as a cold front moves into the region, forecasters said. Rain will diminish as the system moves south.

The wet weather could affect the morning commute in some areas, forecasters said.

The same weather pattern will be active later this week, with more rain likely by Wednesday, forecasters said.