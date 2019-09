An early season storm will bring a chance for some rain to the Bay Area Monday, with mild (if not also feeling slightly muggy) temperatures and breezy conditions. Meteorologist Rob Mayeda has your Microclimate Forecast. (Published 16 minutes ago)

Very light rain or drizzle was seen in parts of the Bay Area late Sunday as a low-pressure system approached from the northwest, according to weather forecasters.

Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny, with a chance of rain in the morning and a slight chance of rain in the afternoon, forecasters said.

Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Monday. West winds will be 10 to 20 mph. The chance of rain is 40 percent.