Rain Returns This Week, Starting Heaviest in the North Bay

Rain returns to the Bay Area, specifically the North Bay, late Sunday into Monday, with moderate downpours expected in most areas and likely heavy rainfall in Sonoma County, according to forecasters.

A cold front was expected to reach the North Bay by about midnight, bringing heavy rain at times, and is expected to stall over the northern part of the region through Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.

On Monday afternoon, the front will start to move southeast, bringing rain to the greater Bay Area, though it is expected to be lighter downpours by that time, the weather service said. The system then will begin to weaken as it moves out of the region.

Temperatures are expected to be normal for the season, reaching the 60s in most locations, with the warmest inland valley locations possibly getting into the 70s, the weather service said.

The North Bay is expected to get 1-2 inches of rain in higher elevations while other areas around the bay will only get 0.2-0.4 of an inch, forecasters said.

Scattered showers are possible Tuesday, but any rainfall likely will be light. A second stronger system is expected to arrive Tuesday night and last through Thursday, the weather service said.