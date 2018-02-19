Rain Returns to Bay Area, Freeze Warning Issued Overnight

Rain returned to the Bay Area on Monday as the East Bay saw a steady shower and even had reports of hail in some areas in the afternoon. A freeze warning was issued for the overnight hours until 9 a.m. Tuesday, weather officials said. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published Monday, Feb. 19, 2018)

The wet weather was mostly isolated to the Berkeley-Emeryville-Oakland region, but spotty showers also were seen in areas such as San Leandro, Orinda, Richmond and Hercules.

The low-pressure system that has brought sub-freezing overnight temperatures across the Bay Area also brings with it the chance of scattered showers, forecasters said.

Clear skies, diminishing winds and a very cold air mass are expected to cause widespread freezing temperatures across inland areas from late Monday night into Tuesday morning, weather service officials said.

In addition, frost is likely in coastal areas as temperatures drop to near freezing, according to the weather service.

All inland areas of the Bay Area and the Monterey Bay region, including the valleys and hills, are expected to be affected, the weather service said.

Widespread overnight lows from the mid-20s to lower 30s are expected tonight, according to the weather service. Several hours of subfreezing temperatures are possible from late Monday night through mid-morning Tuesday.