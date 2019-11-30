Widespread Rain, Winds Cause 67 Flight Cancellations at SFO - NBC Bay Area
Widespread Rain, Winds Cause 67 Flight Cancellations at SFO

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    A total of 67 flights were cancelled Saturday at San Francisco International Airport due to weather related problems, officials said.

    A SFO Duty Manager said the cancellations were short-haul flights to places like Eureka and Santa Barbara. Officials decided to cancel those specific flights as a way to free up runways for long-haul flights.

    Other airports like Oakland International Airport and Norman Y. Mineta International Airport in San Jose had a few delays, but no cancellations.

    Earlier this week, a power outage at Oakland International Airport caused delays and cancellations and operations went back to normal almost a full day later. 

