Widespread Rain, Winds Cause 67 Flight Cancellations at SFO

Thanksgiving eve is usually a busy day for travel, and the weather has not been very helpful this year. A new round of stormy weather will be heading into the Bay Area this weekend after a relatively dry Thanksgiving Day. Jeff Ranieri and Sergio Quintana report. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019)

A total of 67 flights were cancelled Saturday at San Francisco International Airport due to weather related problems, officials said.

A SFO Duty Manager said the cancellations were short-haul flights to places like Eureka and Santa Barbara. Officials decided to cancel those specific flights as a way to free up runways for long-haul flights.

Other airports like Oakland International Airport and Norman Y. Mineta International Airport in San Jose had a few delays, but no cancellations.

Earlier this week, a power outage at Oakland International Airport caused delays and cancellations and operations went back to normal almost a full day later.

