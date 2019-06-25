The deputy involved in an altercation with Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri following Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena is on leave and has received dozens of death threats, said an attorney representing the law enforcement officer. Melissa Colorado reports.

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri on Tuesday commented on the investigation into an NBA Finals altercation involving him and an Alameda County Sheriff's Office deputy.

"I am confident about who I am as a person, my character and as a human being," Ujiri said during an end-of-season press conference. "For now, I just respect their process there and wait for the next steps."

The Washington Post also reports Ujiri during the press conference said his lawyers are providing him updates.

The altercation first reported by NBC Bay Area occurred moments after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oakland's Oracle Arena.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said the deputy did not know who Ujiri was and was simply doing his job when the Raptors executive tried to get on the court without the correct credentials.

The deputy has said Ujiri shoved and hit him. Kelly told NBC Bay Area Ujiri hit the deputy in the face with both fists in a shoving motion.

Kelly also has said investigators have HD video depicting Ujiri "striking our deputy" to rebut witness statements claiming the Raptors executive did not hit the law enforcement officer.

Kelly has said Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern reviewed the video and wants Ujiri to face assault charges. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office ultimately will decide whether or not to charge Ujiri with a crime.

Attorney David Mastagni, who is representing the deputy, said the law enforcement officer was punched so hard in the jaw, he suffered a concussion and has not been able to return to work.

The deputy has also received dozens of death threats following the incident, Mastagni said.

Images Show Raptors Exec Punched Alameda Deputy: Sheriff