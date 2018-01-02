Authorities have placed an Alaska Airlines plane out of service after a rat was spotted jumping from the jet way at the Oakland International Airport and into the aircraft, officials said.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when Alaska Airlines Flight 915 was boarding in Oakland for a departure to Portland.

Any passengers onboard the aircraft were deplaned. Most of the 110 passengers were rebooked on another flight to Portland scheduled for late Tuesday. Some passengers are scheduled to fly out on Wednesday.

The plane will return to service after it has been certified rodent-free by a professional exterminator. Officials said the plane will also be examined to ensure no damage has been done.