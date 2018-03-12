Rattlesnake Bites Hiker in the East Bay: Police - NBC Bay Area
Rattlesnake Bites Hiker in the East Bay: Police

By Brendan Weber

Published 4 hours ago

    Concord police say they had to help a man after a rattlesnake bit him on Sunday. It happened at the Lime Ridge Open Space in the East Bay. Police say that after the bite, the hiker couldn't get himself down to the bottom of a hill. Responding emergency crews were able to get him to paramedics.

    Heads up, hikers.

    A rattlesnake on Sunday bit a man hiking in the Lime Ridge Open Space in Contra Costa County, according to Concord police.

    The hiker could not get down to the bottom of the hill on his own so he called for help, according to police.

    Arriving officers figured out where he was and were able to hike to his location and offer aid, police said.

    Along with Contra Costa County Fire Department personnel, the officers were able to escort the hiker down the hill and into the hands of paramedics, police said.

    Police used the incident as an example to remind the hiking public of taking precautions before they set out on their next adventure.

    "This is a great reminder to have a phone and/or friend with you when you're on a hike and to always place a first aid kit in your backpack," police wrote on Facebook.

