Bad boys, bad boys, what'cha gonna do? What'cha gonna do when they come for you?

Attention Bay Area drivers, if you're caught driving under the influence, stealing a car, or engage in any other illegal activity, beware. Not only will you be caught by the police, but you'll also be caught by cameras.

The reality show "Cops" is coming to Santa Rosa and Sonoma County.

The 29-year-old Spike TV production is set to film with the Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies for eight weeks then with Santa Rosa city police officers for 12 for episodes that will run on television later this year.

A cameraman and a sound operator will tag along with officers on 10-hour shifts beginning at 4 p.m. and ending at 2 a.m., SF Gate reports.

"We want to showcase the good, hard work deputies do," sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Spencer Crum told the Press Democrat. "It will also show the challenges law enforcement face."

"Cops" has filmed in nearby cities like Stockton and Salinas and Sonoma County sheriffs and Santa Rosa police officers are looking forward to production after speaking with past hosts.

"We spoke with people at Stockton and Salinas and they said it was a really positive experience for their police departments," a spokesperson for the city force, Lt. Rick Kohut, told SF Gate. "It's good publicity for the city."