Reckless Driver Doesn't Stop for Police, Crashes Into Apartment Building in San Mateo: Police

By Kristofer Noceda and Scott Walker

Published 50 minutes ago

    Police are investigating a crash in San Mateo. (April 8, 2019)

    A North Carolina man is hospitalized after crashing into an apartment building while trying to evade police in San Mateo.

    The crash occurred after an officer spotted the 34-year-old man driving recklessly around 6:35 p.m. Monday in the Sunnybrae neighborhood. The officer then attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver did not stop.

    Police pursued the vehicle southbound on Claremont Street and lost sight of the driver. When the officer arrived in the area of 16th and Claremont streets, just off Delaware Street, police found the vehicle they were pursuing had driven into an apartment building.

    The apartment was vacant when the vehicle crashed into it, police said.

    The driver was transported to a hospital where he was being evaluated. Police are still investigating a motive for why the driver did not stop.

