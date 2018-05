San Jose International Airport officials are advising travelers to arrive to their gates early on Friday.

The airport is expecting a record number of travelers with Mother's Day weekend, graduations and the Google I/O conference wrapping up.

TSA will open security checkpoints early on Friday:

Terminal A will open at 3:30 a.m.

Terminal B will open at 3:45 a.m.

TSA recommends travelers arrive two hours prior to departure.